Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aviva has established a competitive position in North America. In the US, the world’s largest savings market, Aviva is the leading provider of indexed annuity and indexed life insurance products. Its principal activity is the provision of financial products and services, focused on the following lines of business: long-term insurance and savings business, fund management and general insurance and health. The company’s business is managed on a geographic basis through a regional management structure based on four regions, U.K., Europe, North America and Asia Pacific. The four regions function as five operating segments as, due to the size of the U.K. region, it is split into two operating segments, U.K. Life and U.K. General Insurance, which undertake long term insurance and savings business and general insurance respectively. “

Get Aviva alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Aviva from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Friday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup upgraded Aviva from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aviva presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.00.

OTCMKTS:AVVIY opened at $10.96 on Tuesday. Aviva has a twelve month low of $4.72 and a twelve month high of $11.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.87 and a 200-day moving average of $8.54. The firm has a market cap of $21.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.30.

Aviva Company Profile

Aviva plc provides various insurance and savings products primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and South-East Asia. The company offers life insurance, long term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aviva (AVVIY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.