Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI) Short Interest Down 17.9% in February

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 383,600 shares, a decline of 17.9% from the January 28th total of 467,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 376,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 5.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Avenue Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avenue Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Get Avenue Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of ATXI opened at $5.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $96.13 million, a P/E ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 0.71. Avenue Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $12.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.56.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Avenue Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Avenue Therapeutics by 260.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 12,354 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Avenue Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $104,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Avenue Therapeutics by 270.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 16,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Avenue Therapeutics by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 82,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. 16.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avenue Therapeutics Company Profile

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires, licenses, develops, and commercializes products primarily for use in the acute/intensive care hospital setting. Its product candidate is intravenous Tramadol, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat moderate to moderately severe post-operative pain.

Read More: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Avenue Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avenue Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.