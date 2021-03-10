Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. Avadel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 38.70%.

NASDAQ:AVDL traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.78. The company had a trading volume of 15,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,450. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.73. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $13.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $511.64 million, a PE ratio of 43.55 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 12.24, a current ratio of 12.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Get Avadel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.81.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in the United States, France, and Ireland. The company primarily develops FT218, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of narcolepsy patients suffering from excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy. It also markets three sterile injectable drugs used in the hospital setting, including Akovaz that is indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension occurring in the setting of anesthesia; Bloxiverz, a cholinesterase inhibitor indicated for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents after surgery; and Vazculep, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension.

Recommended Story: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.