AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) CEO Michael J. Jackson Sells 22,831 Shares

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 22,831 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.51, for a total transaction of $1,997,940.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,487,794.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

AN traded up $1.89 on Wednesday, reaching $87.14. 1,217,755 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 717,649. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.88. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.59 and a 52-week high of $90.78. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.42. AutoNation had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 17.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in AutoNation by 14.7% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 37,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 4,829 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in AutoNation during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,060,000. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in AutoNation by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in AutoNation by 275.9% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in AutoNation by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. 63.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

