Audius Market Cap Achieves $131.42 Million (AUDIO)

Audius (CURRENCY:AUDIO) traded 18.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. Over the last week, Audius has traded up 144.8% against the US dollar. Audius has a total market cap of $131.42 million and approximately $79.92 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Audius token can currently be bought for approximately $1.10 or 0.00001978 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $293.04 or 0.00529145 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.22 or 0.00069020 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000877 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 39.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.58 or 0.00064257 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.51 or 0.00076753 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $295.14 or 0.00532942 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.21 or 0.00076226 BTC.

Audius Token Profile

Audius’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 120,000,000 tokens. Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com . The official website for Audius is audius.co

Buying and Selling Audius

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Audius should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Audius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

