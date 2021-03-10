aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) Stock Price Up 10.1%

aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE)’s share price rose 10.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.09 and last traded at $4.79. Approximately 1,033,157 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 1,136,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.35.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of aTyr Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.02. The company has a market capitalization of $48.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 2.17.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of aTyr Pharma by 23.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 7,948 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of aTyr Pharma by 22.2% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 83,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 15,088 shares in the last quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma during the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of aTyr Pharma by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 842,554 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 89,908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.82% of the company’s stock.

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. Its therapeutic candidate pipeline includes ATYR1923, a fusion protein comprising the immuno-modulatory domain of histidyl tRNA synthetase fused of a human antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial.

