Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) Shares Gap Up to $2.48

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.48, but opened at $3.17. Atossa Therapeutics shares last traded at $3.02, with a volume of 125,027 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $192.53 million, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 2.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.78 and a 200 day moving average of $1.99.

Get Atossa Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Atossa Therapeutics by 561.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 492,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 418,320 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Atossa Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Atossa Therapeutics by 119,497.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 131,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 131,447 shares during the last quarter. 6.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc develops and markets medical devices, laboratory tests, and therapeutics to address breast health conditions in the United States. The company's lead program is the development of Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen which is in Phase II studies to treat and prevent breast cancer.

Read More: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for Atossa Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atossa Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.