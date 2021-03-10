AtonRa Partners Takes Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

AtonRa Partners purchased a new stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 26,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,144,000. PayPal makes up approximately 3.0% of AtonRa Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $277,000. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 28,116 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,539,000 after buying an additional 9,132 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,042 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,373,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 48,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,492,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PYPL. Compass Point reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $297.00 target price on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.68.

Shares of PYPL stock traded down $6.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $232.68. 288,657 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,124,655. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.07 and a 52-week high of $309.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $262.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.96.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. PayPal’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 6,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total transaction of $1,898,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,766,286. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total transaction of $310,014.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 81,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,056,524.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 258,350 shares of company stock valued at $67,436,768 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

