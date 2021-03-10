AtonRa Partners Takes Position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

AtonRa Partners bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 103,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,069,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXEL. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in Exelixis during the third quarter worth $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Exelixis by 164.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in Exelixis in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Christopher J. Senner sold 30,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter Lamb sold 65,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total value of $1,320,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 469,097 shares of company stock worth $10,223,372 over the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EXEL. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Exelixis from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet raised Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Exelixis from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

Shares of EXEL traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.16. 44,237 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,361,529. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.67 and a 12-month high of $27.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.84. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 15.88%. The company had revenue of $270.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.44 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

