Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Mizuho

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) was upgraded by Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $99.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.81% from the stock’s previous close.

ATO has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America cut Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.64.

ATO opened at $89.34 on Wednesday. Atmos Energy has a 12-month low of $77.92 and a 12-month high of $111.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.13. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The business had revenue of $914.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. Atmos Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard A. Sampson acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $97.41 per share, with a total value of $48,705.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 136.7% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

