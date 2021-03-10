Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) PT Raised to $15.00 at Citigroup

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 3.23% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. B. Riley upped their target price on Atlas from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Atlas from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Atlas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Atlas from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.44.

ATCO stock traded up $0.96 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.53. The company had a trading volume of 49,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,995. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.63 and a 200-day moving average of $11.23. Atlas has a one year low of $5.39 and a one year high of $14.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. Atlas had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 21.49%. Research analysts forecast that Atlas will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Epiq Partners LLC raised its position in Atlas by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 174,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after buying an additional 25,645 shares during the last quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Atlas by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,519,000 after purchasing an additional 185,500 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Atlas by 95.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 265,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 129,724 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Atlas in the 4th quarter valued at $437,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Atlas by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 193,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 9,155 shares during the period. 52.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atlas

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of March 10, 2020, it operated a fleet of 118 containerships.

