Atkore International Group Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) VP Sells $108,870.00 in Stock

Atkore International Group Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total transaction of $108,870.00.
NYSE:ATKR traded down $2.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.92. The stock had a trading volume of 642,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,059. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.97 and a 200 day moving average of $38.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 2.47. Atkore International Group Inc. has a one year low of $10.85 and a one year high of $74.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.
Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.68. Atkore International Group had a return on equity of 47.96% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $511.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Atkore International Group by 89.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 149,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,156,000 after acquiring an additional 70,904 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Atkore International Group in the third quarter worth about $780,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Atkore International Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,088,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atkore International Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $417,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Atkore International Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 171,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,895,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.38% of the company’s stock.
Atkore International Group Company Profile
Atkore International Group Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.
