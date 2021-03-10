Atkore International Group Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) VP Sells $108,870.00 in Stock

Atkore International Group Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total transaction of $108,870.00.

NYSE:ATKR traded down $2.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.92. The stock had a trading volume of 642,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,059. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.97 and a 200 day moving average of $38.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 2.47. Atkore International Group Inc. has a one year low of $10.85 and a one year high of $74.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.68. Atkore International Group had a return on equity of 47.96% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $511.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ATKR. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Atkore International Group from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Atkore International Group from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Atkore International Group by 89.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 149,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,156,000 after acquiring an additional 70,904 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Atkore International Group in the third quarter worth about $780,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Atkore International Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,088,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atkore International Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $417,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Atkore International Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 171,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,895,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Atkore International Group Company Profile

Atkore International Group Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

