Atkore International Group Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Short Interest Update

Atkore International Group Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 822,300 shares, an increase of 31.5% from the January 28th total of 625,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 543,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATKR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Atkore International Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Atkore International Group by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in Atkore International Group in the 3rd quarter worth $114,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atkore International Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Atkore International Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. 97.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ATKR opened at $72.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 2.47. Atkore International Group has a 12 month low of $10.85 and a 12 month high of $74.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.68. Atkore International Group had a return on equity of 47.96% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $511.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Atkore International Group from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Atkore International Group from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

About Atkore International Group

Atkore International Group Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

