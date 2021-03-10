Athene (NYSE:ATH) Lowered to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Athene (NYSE:ATH) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have $55.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI cut Athene from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Athene from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on Athene from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet raised Athene from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Athene from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Athene has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.55.

Shares of NYSE ATH opened at $49.93 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Athene has a 1-year low of $13.37 and a 1-year high of $55.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.61.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Athene will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James Richard Belardi purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Athene by 28.7% during the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 8,029,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $273,641,000 after buying an additional 1,790,344 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Athene during the fourth quarter worth $60,278,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Athene by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,512,120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $367,213,000 after buying an additional 1,226,551 shares during the period. Cooperman Leon G purchased a new stake in Athene during the third quarter worth $33,453,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Athene by 76.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,213,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,452,000 after buying an additional 959,023 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

