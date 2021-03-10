Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.50.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ATH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Athene in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Athene from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Athene from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on Athene from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Athene from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th.

In related news, CEO James Richard Belardi acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Corp lifted its position in Athene by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Athene by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Athene by 15.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Athene by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Athene in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Athene stock traded up $3.32 on Wednesday, reaching $52.20. The company had a trading volume of 314,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,071,704. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.30. Athene has a 1 year low of $13.37 and a 1 year high of $56.28. The firm has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Athene will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

About Athene

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

