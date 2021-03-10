Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ASTE shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Astec Industries from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Astec Industries from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Sidoti raised their target price on shares of Astec Industries from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Astec Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

Astec Industries stock traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.45. The company had a trading volume of 14,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,093. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.30 and a beta of 1.35. Astec Industries has a 12-month low of $25.17 and a 12-month high of $74.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.49.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $238.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.12 million. Astec Industries had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 8.27%. Astec Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Astec Industries will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.39%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Astec Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,314,000. Sheets Smith Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Astec Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $697,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Astec Industries by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 317,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,390,000 after buying an additional 19,528 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Astec Industries by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management raised its position in shares of Astec Industries by 278.7% during the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 18,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 13,383 shares during the period. 90.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Astec Industries Company Profile

Astec Industries, Inc manufactures and sells equipment and components for the road building, aggregate processing, geothermal, water, oil and gas, and wood processing industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, services, and installs asphalt plants and their related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

