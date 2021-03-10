Assetmark Inc. Takes Position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,090 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BBVA. Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 17.7% during the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 93,672 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 14,083 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 45.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 148,554 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 46,731 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 15.6% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 74,954 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 10,124 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 11.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 757,923 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 76,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 2.6% during the third quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 298,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 7,692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBVA opened at $5.73 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.63 and a beta of 1.45. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 1-year low of $2.49 and a 1-year high of $5.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a positive return on equity of 6.45% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The company had revenue of $6.28 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Banco Sabadell upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.25.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

