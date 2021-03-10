Assetmark Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,369 OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,369 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the third quarter valued at about $138,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the third quarter valued at about $164,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the third quarter valued at about $192,000. 65.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCFC opened at $23.58 on Tuesday. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $11.60 and a 12-month high of $23.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.50 and a 200-day moving average of $17.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 13.14%. Equities research analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.85%.

In other news, Director Michael D. Devlin sold 23,000 shares of OceanFirst Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $460,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michele B. Estep sold 1,291 shares of OceanFirst Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $29,835.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,637 shares of company stock valued at $636,721. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OCFC shares. TheStreet upgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. DA Davidson upgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on OceanFirst Financial from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood upgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. OceanFirst Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

