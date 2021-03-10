Assetmark Inc. Lowers Holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Assetmark Inc. decreased its holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 54.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 842 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,012 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TRP. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in TC Energy by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 225.0% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded TC Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America cut TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on TC Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TC Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.53.

Shares of TRP opened at $45.65 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.61. TC Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $32.37 and a 52-week high of $49.95. The firm has a market cap of $42.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The pipeline company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.37. TC Energy had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 34.82%. On average, equities analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.6852 dividend. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.00%. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.41%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 92,600 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

