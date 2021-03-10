Assetmark Inc. Buys 417 Shares of Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET)

Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) by 25.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Covetrus were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Covetrus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Covetrus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Covetrus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Scott Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in Covetrus during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Covetrus during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Covetrus alerts:

Covetrus stock opened at $30.74 on Tuesday. Covetrus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.05 and a 52-week high of $40.78. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.89, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.21 and its 200 day moving average is $28.71.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Covetrus had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a positive return on equity of 7.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Covetrus, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Anthony C. Jr. Providenti sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total value of $183,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,461.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David Stuart Hinton sold 14,184 shares of Covetrus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total transaction of $535,162.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,211.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,778 shares of company stock worth $1,233,648. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CVET. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Covetrus from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Covetrus in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Covetrus from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.60.

Covetrus Profile

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

Further Reading: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET).

Receive News & Ratings for Covetrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covetrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.