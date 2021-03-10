Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $9.75 price target on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.30% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Aspen Group, Inc. is an online post-secondary education company. It offers certificate programs and associate, bachelor, master, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including business and organization management, education, nursing, information technology, and general studies. Aspen Group, Inc. is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. “

Get Aspen Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ASPU traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,331. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.77. Aspen Group has a 1 year low of $4.65 and a 1 year high of $13.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.05 and a beta of 0.77.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 14th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). Aspen Group had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 11.93%. The business had revenue of $16.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aspen Group will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Frank J. Cotroneo sold 15,085 shares of Aspen Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.73, for a total value of $161,862.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,458 shares in the company, valued at $359,004.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director C James Jensen sold 18,034 shares of Aspen Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $176,372.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 172,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,685,299.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 82,466 shares of company stock valued at $835,295. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Aspen Group by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,238,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,783,000 after acquiring an additional 95,949 shares during the last quarter. Cooperman Leon G lifted its position in shares of Aspen Group by 192.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 1,000,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,170,000 after buying an additional 658,033 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aspen Group by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 625,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,964,000 after buying an additional 108,980 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Aspen Group by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 574,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,401,000 after buying an additional 24,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Aspen Group by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 472,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,278,000 after buying an additional 106,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.48% of the company’s stock.

About Aspen Group

Aspen Group, Inc, an education technology company, provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing and health sciences, business and technology, arts and sciences, education, and professional and extended studies.

Featured Story: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aspen Group (ASPU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.