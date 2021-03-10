Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.82 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) will announce earnings of ($0.82) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ashford Hospitality Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.75) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.89). Ashford Hospitality Trust posted earnings per share of ($1.20) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Ashford Hospitality Trust will report full-year earnings of ($1.58) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.81) to ($1.23). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ashford Hospitality Trust.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($2.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.68). Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 636.46% and a negative net margin of 53.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AHT shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ashford Hospitality Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.22.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AHT. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $858,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 76,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 31,166 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $482,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $3,885,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AHT traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.99. The company had a trading volume of 503,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,238,685. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.15 and its 200 day moving average is $2.66. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a fifty-two week low of $1.27 and a fifty-two week high of $18.80. The company has a market capitalization of $247.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 2.42.

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

