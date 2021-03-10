ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd. is a provider of semiconductor manufacturing services in assembly and testing. The Company develops and offers complete turnkey solutions covering front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing as well as IC packaging, materials and electronic manufacturing services. It operates primarily in Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, Mexico, United States and Europe. ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd, formerly known as ASE Industrial Holding Co., is based in Kaohsiung, Taiwan. “

Separately, TheStreet raised ASE Technology from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, February 8th.

ASX stock opened at $7.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.61. ASE Technology has a fifty-two week low of $3.17 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.05.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 5.39%. Equities analysts predict that ASE Technology will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of ASE Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $563,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 14,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,440 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ASE Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of ASE Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,228,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ASE Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 4.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASE Technology Company Profile

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA), flip chip chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions, as well as module-based solutions.

