Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Releases Q1 2022 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) updated its first quarter 2022

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.27–0.26 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $69.5-70.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $65.57 million.Asana also updated its FY 2022

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

ASAN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Asana from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Asana from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Asana from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $36.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of Asana in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Asana from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.82.

NYSE:ASAN traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.92. 1,572,522 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,443,209. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.53. Asana has a 1 year low of $20.57 and a 1 year high of $43.72.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $58.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.14 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Asana will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Asana news, major shareholder Steven M. Spurlock sold 6,067 shares of Asana stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total value of $170,725.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

About Asana

Asana, Inc operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives. It provides work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the broader mission of an organization.

