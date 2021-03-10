Asana (ASAN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.32) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $58.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.14 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Asana to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Asana stock opened at $29.67 on Tuesday. Asana has a 12-month low of $20.57 and a 12-month high of $43.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.57 and its 200 day moving average is $29.50.

In related news, major shareholder Steven M. Spurlock sold 6,067 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total value of $170,725.38.

ASAN has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Asana from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Asana in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Asana from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Asana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Asana in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.82.

About Asana

Asana, Inc operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives. It provides work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the broader mission of an organization.

