Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) SVP Ellen R. Romano Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) SVP Ellen R. Romano sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $184,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,442,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Armstrong World Industries stock opened at $92.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of -58.96, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.96 and a 1 year high of $100.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.01.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. Armstrong World Industries had a negative net margin of 7.85% and a positive return on equity of 49.60%. The business had revenue of $238.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Armstrong World Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is 17.57%.

AWI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Zelman & Associates raised Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. BNP Paribas lowered Armstrong World Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.75.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AWI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the fourth quarter worth $45,226,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the third quarter worth about $38,921,000. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,868,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 239.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 651,269 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,448,000 after acquiring an additional 459,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 2,697.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 343,663 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,565,000 after acquiring an additional 331,380 shares during the period.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

