Argus Increases Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Price Target to $100.00

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) had its target price increased by research analysts at Argus from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 13.07% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on MNST. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Truist increased their price target on Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.85.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

MNST opened at $88.44 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.55. Monster Beverage has a 1 year low of $50.06 and a 1 year high of $95.11. The company has a market capitalization of $46.71 billion, a PE ratio of 39.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 28.24%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Monster Beverage will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Monster Beverage during the third quarter worth $34,000. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in Monster Beverage by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 63.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, non-carbonated energy teas, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

Further Reading: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.