argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Given New $320.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) had its price objective raised by HC Wainwright from $265.00 to $320.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ARGX. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of argenx from $303.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of argenx from $275.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of argenx from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of argenx from $272.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of argenx in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. argenx has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $292.65.

Shares of ARGX opened at $295.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.53 and a beta of 1.00. argenx has a 1-year low of $103.75 and a 1-year high of $382.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $333.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $282.35.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($3.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.89) by ($0.64). On average, analysts predict that argenx will post -12.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARGX. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in argenx during the first quarter worth about $121,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in argenx during the third quarter worth about $1,312,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in argenx by 9.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in argenx by 13.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in argenx by 394.5% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 7,938 shares in the last quarter. 54.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About argenx

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis in Phase 3; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase 3; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase 2; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase 2; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

