ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Price Target Raised to $31.00 at KeyCorp

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) had its price objective lifted by KeyCorp from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for ArcelorMittal’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.62 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of ArcelorMittal from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ArcelorMittal from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Societe Generale raised ArcelorMittal from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ArcelorMittal currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.40.

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

Shares of MT stock opened at $25.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $25.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 2.07. ArcelorMittal has a 52 week low of $6.64 and a 52 week high of $25.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.54.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.11. ArcelorMittal had a negative return on equity of 3.57% and a negative net margin of 7.00%. Analysts expect that ArcelorMittal will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Arcelormittal sold 40,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total transaction of $644,800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in ArcelorMittal by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,490,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,042,000 after purchasing an additional 151,541 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,292 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 746,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,099,000 after acquiring an additional 215,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 4th quarter worth $365,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, and tinplate and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.