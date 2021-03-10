ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Given New $31.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) had its target price upped by analysts at KeyCorp from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.21% from the company’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for ArcelorMittal’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.62 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MT. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ArcelorMittal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.40.

NYSE MT opened at $25.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.22. ArcelorMittal has a one year low of $6.64 and a one year high of $25.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.46 billion, a PE ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 2.07.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.11. ArcelorMittal had a negative return on equity of 3.57% and a negative net margin of 7.00%. Equities analysts forecast that ArcelorMittal will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ArcelorMittal news, major shareholder Arcelormittal sold 40,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total transaction of $644,800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 7.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 176,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 12,964 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 143.8% in the 3rd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 35,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 21,128 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 224,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 22,280 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in ArcelorMittal by 17.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC boosted its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 22.1% during the third quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 15,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, and tinplate and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

