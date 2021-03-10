Arbidex Market Capitalization Reaches $1.38 Million (ABX)

Arbidex (CURRENCY:ABX) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 10th. One Arbidex token can now be purchased for $0.0678 or 0.00000120 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Arbidex has traded up 121% against the U.S. dollar. Arbidex has a total market capitalization of $1.38 million and approximately $27,478.00 worth of Arbidex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.61 or 0.00054318 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00010049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $426.99 or 0.00757572 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000307 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.09 or 0.00065809 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00029188 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00040097 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00003694 BTC.

ABX is a token. Arbidex’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,354,622 tokens. Arbidex’s official Twitter account is @ArbidexToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arbidex’s official website is www.arbidex.uk.com . The official message board for Arbidex is medium.com/@arbidexpromo

