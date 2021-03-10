Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.34 EPS

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.34), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

AQST stock opened at $4.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.19. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.41 and a 52 week high of $9.47. The stock has a market cap of $150.28 million, a P/E ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 3.77.

In other Aquestive Therapeutics news, insider Alexander Mark Schobel sold 23,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total value of $158,355.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 860,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,808,105. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 42.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AQST. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.29.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery.

