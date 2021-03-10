Applied Science Products (OTCMKTS:APLD) Stock Price Down 25%

Applied Science Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APLD) shares dropped 25% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. Approximately 15,333 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 59,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.14.

About Applied Science Products (OTCMKTS:APLD)

Applied Science Products, Inc, through its subsidiary, Advanced Plasma Products, Inc, focuses on developing and commercializing a range of products based upon the patented one atmosphere uniform glow discharge plasma (OAUGDP) technology. The OAUGDP is a technology that allows the production of plasma in air at atmospheric conditions with very low power input and no requirement for vacuum equipment.

