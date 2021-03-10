Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. Its portfolio consists of hotels, guest rooms and resorts. The company operates primarily in the United States. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. is headquarted in Richmond, VA. “

APLE has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. B. Riley lowered shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apple Hospitality REIT currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock opened at $14.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of -33.95 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.06. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 52-week low of $4.48 and a 52-week high of $15.15.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.09). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 3.05%. Analysts predict that Apple Hospitality REIT will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. 64.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

