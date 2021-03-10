Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Trading Up 9.2%

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)’s stock price was up 9.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $155.42 and last traded at $149.70. Approximately 1,392,845 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 1,375,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $137.14.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on APPN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Appian from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Appian from $193.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Appian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Appian from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Appian in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.75.

Get Appian alerts:

The company has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -272.18 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.47.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $81.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.55 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 13.00% and a negative return on equity of 15.16%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Appian Co. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Appian news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc sold 211,274 shares of Appian stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.59, for a total transaction of $53,365,699.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew W. Calkins sold 75,000 shares of Appian stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.94, for a total transaction of $11,095,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APPN. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Appian by 5.2% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Appian by 276.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 6,165 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Appian by 22.5% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in shares of Appian by 3.7% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Appian by 10.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 88,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,698,000 after buying an additional 8,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

Appian Company Profile (NASDAQ:APPN)

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded.

Featured Article: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.