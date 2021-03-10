Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $52.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $51.00.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on APO. TheStreet raised Apollo Global Management from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Apollo Global Management from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Apollo Global Management from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Global Management from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Apollo Global Management from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.08.

Shares of APO stock opened at $45.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.34. The firm has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.49, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.62. Apollo Global Management has a 1 year low of $19.46 and a 1 year high of $55.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $519.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.07 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Apollo Global Management will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. This is an increase from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.56%.

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider Scott Kleinman sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total value of $6,250,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joshua Harris sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,850,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,313,928 shares of company stock valued at $67,269,864. 9.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 129.7% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 13,549 shares in the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 42,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after buying an additional 5,954 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,364,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,552,000 after buying an additional 62,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after buying an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

