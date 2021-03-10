Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Apogee Enterprises were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $475,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Apogee Enterprises by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,083,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,358,000 after acquiring an additional 251,625 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Apogee Enterprises by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apogee Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Apogee Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 81.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apogee Enterprises stock opened at $40.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.22. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.77 and a 12 month high of $40.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $313.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.84 million. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 5.54%. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This is a boost from Apogee Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Apogee Enterprises’s payout ratio is 33.61%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on APOG. Zacks Investment Research cut Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Apogee Enterprises from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st.

In other news, Director Bernard P. Aldrich sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total value of $650,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,652 shares in the company, valued at $508,846.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

