Aperio Group LLC Sells 4,079 Shares of Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT)

Aperio Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,079 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.09% of Glatfelter worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLT. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Glatfelter during the 3rd quarter valued at $138,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Glatfelter by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Glatfelter by 139.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 43,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 25,226 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Glatfelter by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 533,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,347,000 after purchasing an additional 81,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Glatfelter by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 221,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 22,867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

GLT stock opened at $18.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.76. Glatfelter Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.44 and a fifty-two week high of $19.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $800.84 million, a PE ratio of -24.39 and a beta of 1.49.

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. Glatfelter had a positive return on equity of 6.45% and a negative net margin of 3.66%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Glatfelter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.00%.

Several research firms have issued reports on GLT. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Glatfelter from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Glatfelter from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

Glatfelter Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. It operated through two segments, Composite Fibers and Airlaid Materials. The company's Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials for single-serve coffee and tea products; wallcover base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wrap, and other consumer product applications; composite laminate, consisting of decorative laminates for use in furniture, household and commercial flooring, and other applications; and specialty engineered products, which are used in electrical energy storage, homecare, hygiene, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

