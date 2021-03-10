Aperio Group LLC Acquires 1,446 Shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,942 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,360,688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,385,000 after acquiring an additional 161,705 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the third quarter worth $304,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Independent Bank by 4.3% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Independent Bank by 41.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 149,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,822,000 after buying an additional 43,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. 80.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Eileen C. Miskell sold 800 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total transaction of $58,792.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Independent Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Independent Bank in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.50.

NASDAQ INDB opened at $94.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Independent Bank Corp. has a 1 year low of $49.25 and a 1 year high of $95.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.25 and its 200 day moving average is $68.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 1.01.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14. Independent Bank had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The business had revenue of $118.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Corp. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

