Apache Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Position Reduced by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in shares of Apache Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 39.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 509,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325,383 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.14% of Apache worth $7,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Apache in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Apache during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Motco grew its position in Apache by 13,658.3% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Apache during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in Apache by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares in the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on APA. Barclays upgraded shares of Apache from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Apache from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Apache from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Apache in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Apache from $16.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.23.

NASDAQ:APA opened at $23.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.77 and its 200-day moving average is $14.32. Apache Co. has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $23.85. The company has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 4.87.

Apache (NASDAQ:APA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Apache had a negative net margin of 162.10% and a negative return on equity of 48.58%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apache Co. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It holds onshore conventional assets in Egypt's Western desert; and offshore assets in the North Sea region, including the United Kingdom. The company also has an offshore exploration program in Suriname.

