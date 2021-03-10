Angion Biomedica Corp.’s (NASDAQ:ANGN) Quiet Period Will End on March 17th

Angion Biomedica’s (NASDAQ:ANGN) quiet period will end on Wednesday, March 17th. Angion Biomedica had issued 5,000,000 shares in its public offering on February 5th. The total size of the offering was $80,000,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Several research firms recently commented on ANGN. HC Wainwright started coverage on Angion Biomedica in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Angion Biomedica in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of Angion Biomedica in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Angion Biomedica in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company.

Angion Biomedica stock opened at $18.00 on Wednesday. Angion Biomedica has a twelve month low of $12.56 and a twelve month high of $26.30.

In other news, insider Jay Venkatesan sold 159,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $2,546,832.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Victor F. Ganzi sold 246,720 shares of Angion Biomedica stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $3,947,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 405,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,486,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 406,354 shares of company stock worth $6,503,282 over the last ninety days.

Angion Biomedica Company Profile

Angion Biomedica Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is ANG-3777, a hepatocyte growth factor mimetic for acute kidney injury, acute lung injury, acute respiratory distress syndrome, central nervous system injuries, and heart injuries.

