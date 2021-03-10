AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $22.00 price objective on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

According to Zacks, “AngioDynamics continued gaining from its Auryon Atherectomy System launch. It saw revenue growth in two of its operating segments, namely the Vascular Interventions and Therapies (VIT) and the Vascular Access (VA) businesses during the quarter. It witnessed a solid performance of its technology platforms including strong sales growth in the AngioVac arm and $2.1 million worth of sales in its Auryon suite. It continued to gain a solid traction from its NanoKnife platform. AngioDynamics exited the second quarter of fiscal 2021 on a strong note with both earnings and revenues beating estimates. The stock has outperformed its industry over the past year. However, the company witnessed a revenue decline in the Oncology segment in the period. Also, contraction in both margins is worrisome.”

Get AngioDynamics alerts:

ANGO has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of AngioDynamics from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of AngioDynamics from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

NASDAQ:ANGO opened at $21.77 on Tuesday. AngioDynamics has a 1-year low of $7.48 and a 1-year high of $22.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.33. The firm has a market cap of $826.48 million, a PE ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 62.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. The firm had revenue of $72.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. AngioDynamics’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AngioDynamics will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AngioDynamics news, Director Wesley Johnson sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.53, for a total transaction of $120,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 77,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,443,690.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANGO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,272,833 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $96,161,000 after purchasing an additional 55,291 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 5.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,056,660 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $60,983,000 after purchasing an additional 240,600 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,241,921 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $19,039,000 after purchasing an additional 12,809 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 39.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 921,973 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,119,000 after purchasing an additional 259,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 434,153 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,656,000 after purchasing an additional 14,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

About AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides NanoKnife ablation systems for the surgical ablation of soft tissues; solero microwave tissue ablation systems; and radiofrequency ablation products for ablating solid cancerous or benign tumors.

Featured Article: Management Fee

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AngioDynamics (ANGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AngioDynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngioDynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.