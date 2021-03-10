Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Trading Up 5.5%

Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)’s share price was up 5.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $60.27 and last traded at $57.34. Approximately 4,378,625 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 107% from the average daily volume of 2,118,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.36.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PLAN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anaplan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Anaplan from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Anaplan from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Anaplan from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Anaplan from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anaplan presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.43.

The company has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.09 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.23.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 35.09% and a negative return on equity of 47.60%. On average, analysts forecast that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sandesh Kaveripatnam sold 2,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total transaction of $164,477.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,134 shares in the company, valued at $5,733,651.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total transaction of $3,640,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,310,435 shares in the company, valued at $106,027,295.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 297,603 shares of company stock worth $21,675,318. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Anaplan by 14.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Anaplan by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Anaplan by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Anaplan by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Anaplan by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 26,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform unites traditionally distinct or disconnected database structures, including relational, columnar, and online analytical processing with in-memory data storage and calculation that is used in connecting various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

