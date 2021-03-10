Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Vir Biotechnology (VIR)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ: VIR):

3/8/2021 – Vir Biotechnology had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $125.00 to $135.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/3/2021 – Vir Biotechnology had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $59.00 to $61.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/2/2021 – Vir Biotechnology had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $62.00 to $75.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Vir Biotechnology had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $61.00 to $77.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/10/2021 – Vir Biotechnology was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Vir Biotechnology Inc. is a clinical-stage immunology company. It is focused on combining immunologic insights to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. The company’s development pipeline consists of product candidates targeting the hepatitis B virus, influenza A, human immunodeficiency virus and tuberculosis. Vir Biotechnology Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

1/27/2021 – Vir Biotechnology was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

1/20/2021 – Vir Biotechnology had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $100.00 to $125.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of VIR traded up $2.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.15. 26,293 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,093,844. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.78. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.98 and a beta of -0.99. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.31 and a 12-month high of $141.01.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.13). Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 339.61% and a negative return on equity of 47.11%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jay Parrish sold 6,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total value of $485,455.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 224,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,697,311.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 7,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total value of $503,546.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,233,054. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 64,284 shares of company stock worth $3,127,255. Company insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,448,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,316 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,966,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,451,000 after purchasing an additional 885,381 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,298,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 433.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 536,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,416,000 after purchasing an additional 435,872 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,403,000. 54.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

