Analysts Set Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Target Price at $2.67

Shares of Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.67.

TGB has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from $2.00 to $2.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Taseko Mines in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Taseko Mines from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

Get Taseko Mines alerts:

Shares of TGB stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.63. 2,056,814 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,342,308. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Taseko Mines has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $461.34 million, a PE ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 2.59.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Taseko Mines had a negative net margin of 11.61% and a negative return on equity of 12.53%. On average, research analysts forecast that Taseko Mines will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 66,196 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taseko Mines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 502,586 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 29,075 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 155,097 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 37,291 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.91% of the company’s stock.

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project situated in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

Featured Story: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.