Analysts Set Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) PT at $19.75

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.75.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ACI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Albertsons Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Northcoast Research increased their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Albertsons Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Shares of ACI stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.04. The company had a trading volume of 93,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,718,384. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.05 and a 200-day moving average of $15.49. Albertsons Companies has a 12-month low of $12.91 and a 12-month high of $20.62.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 11th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $15.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.32 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 99.45% and a net margin of 1.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 26th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 25th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Institutional investors own 40.55% of the company’s stock.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. Its food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 2,252 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Pavilions, Star Market, Carrs, and Haggen; and 1,726 pharmacies, 1,290 in-store branded coffee shops, and 402 adjacent fuel centers.

