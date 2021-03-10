Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for NORMA Group (NOEJ)

NORMA Group (ETR: NOEJ) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/26/2021 – NORMA Group was given a new €52.00 ($61.18) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/18/2021 – NORMA Group was given a new €36.00 ($42.35) price target on by analysts at Oddo Bhf. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/18/2021 – NORMA Group was given a new €51.00 ($60.00) price target on by analysts at Hauck & AufhãUser. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/17/2021 – NORMA Group was given a new €35.00 ($41.18) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/17/2021 – NORMA Group was given a new €49.00 ($57.65) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/17/2021 – NORMA Group was given a new €50.00 ($58.82) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/11/2021 – NORMA Group was given a new €50.00 ($58.82) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/27/2021 – NORMA Group was given a new €54.00 ($63.53) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/25/2021 – NORMA Group was given a new €30.00 ($35.29) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/13/2021 – NORMA Group was given a new €49.00 ($57.65) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/11/2021 – NORMA Group was given a new €35.00 ($41.18) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of ETR NOEJ traded up €1.10 ($1.29) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching €44.00 ($51.76). The stock had a trading volume of 81,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,678. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 758.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.32. NORMA Group SE has a fifty-two week low of €14.38 ($16.92) and a fifty-two week high of €45.20 ($53.18). The firm has a 50-day moving average of €41.27 and a 200-day moving average of €34.84.

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, aviation, irrigation, marine, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

