Analysts Expect iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Equities analysts expect iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.09) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for iCAD’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the highest is ($0.08). iCAD posted earnings of ($0.20) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that iCAD will report full-year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.15). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for iCAD.

Get iCAD alerts:

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. iCAD had a negative net margin of 67.61% and a negative return on equity of 55.84%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of iCAD from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of iCAD in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iCAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of iCAD in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of iCAD from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. iCAD currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.83.

In related news, President Stacey M. Stevens sold 20,000 shares of iCAD stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 151,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,973,244. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iCAD by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 71,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of iCAD by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iCAD by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of iCAD by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iCAD by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the period. 44.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ICAD opened at $18.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $415.48 million, a PE ratio of -19.02 and a beta of 1.30. iCAD has a 12-month low of $5.91 and a 12-month high of $21.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

iCAD Company Profile

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company offers PowerLook platform, which hosts the AI algorithm solutions and manages the communications between imaging acquisition systems, and image storage and review systems; SecondLook, a machine learning-based cancer detection algorithm that analyzes 2D full-field digital mammography images to identify and mark suspicious masses and calcifications; and automated density assessment solutions, which offers automated, consistent, and standardized reporting tool used for mammogram.

Featured Article: Backdoor Roth IRA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on iCAD (ICAD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for iCAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iCAD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.