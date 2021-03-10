Analysts Expect Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $760,000.00

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) will announce $760,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gevo’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.07 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $440,000.00. Gevo reported sales of $6.89 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 89%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Gevo will report full year sales of $5.77 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.45 million to $6.08 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.21 million, with estimates ranging from $2.12 million to $2.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Gevo.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GEVO shares. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Gevo from $5.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Noble Financial lifted their target price on Gevo from $8.25 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

Shares of Gevo stock traded down $0.39 on Friday, hitting $8.35. The company had a trading volume of 631,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,107,480. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 3.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.18. Gevo has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $15.57.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GEVO. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gevo by 468.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,570,267 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942,667 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gevo by 22,098.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,793,857 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,624,000 after buying an additional 1,785,776 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Gevo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Gevo by 187.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 202,934 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 132,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Gevo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $571,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.02% of the company’s stock.

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. It commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives. The company uses low-carbon renewable-resource-based carbohydrates as raw materials and is developing renewable electricity and renewable natural gas for use in production processes.

