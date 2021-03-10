Analysts Expect BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) to Announce $0.05 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for BlackLine’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the lowest is $0.04. BlackLine reported earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BlackLine will report full-year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.46. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.96. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for BlackLine.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.37. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 11.58% and a negative return on equity of 0.29%. The company had revenue of $95.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.60 million.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BL. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of BlackLine in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of BlackLine from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of BlackLine from $115.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of BlackLine from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of BlackLine from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BlackLine presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.10.

BL traded up $6.45 on Tuesday, reaching $110.13. 818,876 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 679,668. BlackLine has a one year low of $38.32 and a one year high of $154.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.52. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -159.61 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

In other news, Director Graham Smith sold 8,000 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total value of $1,123,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,367,509.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 13.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its position in BlackLine by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 2,577,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $343,727,000 after purchasing an additional 27,803 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in BlackLine by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,426,862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $323,695,000 after purchasing an additional 108,371 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in BlackLine by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,062,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,118,000 after purchasing an additional 152,367 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in BlackLine by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,378,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,841,000 after purchasing an additional 9,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in BlackLine by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,258,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,875,000 after purchasing an additional 6,942 shares during the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its reconciliation management solutions include Account Reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; Transaction Matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; Consolidation Integrity Manager, which manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and Daily Reconciliations, which narrows the scope of a reconciliation to a single day's transactions or balance detail.

